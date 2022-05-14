Veröffentlichung des NFL-Spielplans 2022: Rangliste aller 272 Spiele

Das 292 Die Veröffentlichung des NFL-Spielplans kam und ging, und wir müssen zugeben, dass jetzt jeder weiß, wann und wo er spielen wird. Ein stetiger Tropf von Lecks sättigte ein fußballbesessenes Publikum, bis die Heimeröffnungen und vollständigen Listen enthüllt werden konnten. Das Wichtigste ist, dass niemand verletzt wurde. Andere Websites informieren Sie nach solch monumentalen Nachrichten vielleicht einfach über den NFL-Zeitplan, aber wie viele von ihnen werden jedes einzelne Spiel auf der Grundlage einer proprietären Formel bewerten, die geheim bleiben soll?

250. Texans-Jaguar, Woche 5

. Texans-Riesen, Woche

250. Titans-Commanders, Woche 5

. Bären-Jets, Woche

249. Riesen-Jaguare, Woche 7

. Packerbären, Woche

)242. Texans-Delfine, Woche

240. Dolphins-Chargers, Woche

240. Jaguare-Löwen, Woche

240. Colts-Texaner, Woche 1

. Cowboys-Jaguare, Woche

239. Kommandanten-Bären, Woche 6

. Hengstfohlen-Titans, Woche 7

. Kommandanten-Texaner, Woche

232. Browns-Texaner, Woche

232. Jaguars-Commanders, Woche 1

. Giants-Commanders, Woche

237. Jaguare-Adler, Woche 4

232. Kardinäle-Falken, Woche

228. Riesenadler, Woche

224. Browns-Steelers, Woche

227. Cowboys-Commanders, Woche

224. Falken-Freibeuter, Woche 5

225. Jaguars-Jets, Woche

221. Eagles-Colts, Woche

222. Löwen-Panther, Woche

221. Patriots-Jets, Woche 8

220. Seahawks-Cardinals, Woche 9

219. Niners-Falcons, Woche 6

216. Adler-Löwen, Woche 1

215. Cardinals-Seahawks, Woche 6

212. Hengste-Broncos, Woche 5

210. Falken-Panther, Woche

214. Broncos-Chargers, Woche 6

210. Buccaneers-Browns, Woche

213. Ravens-Saints, Woche 9

211. Chargers-Texans, Woche 4

208. Riesen-Wikinger, Woche

210. Lions-Jets, Woche

210. Texans-Titans, Woche

210. Jaguars-Texans, Woche

205. Ravens-Steelers, Woche

204. Kardinäle-Panther, Woche 4

205. Steelers-Eagles, Woche 8

202. Saints-Adler, Woche

201. Chargers-Broncos, Woche

200. Colts-Giants, Woche

200. Jets-Browns, Woche 2

198. Saints-Panther, Woche 3

201. Falken-Kommandanten, Woche

199. Bengals-Titans, Woche

194. Panther-Seahawks, Woche

190. Commanders-Lions, Woche 2

197. Broncos-Rams, Woche

195. Niners-Panther, Woche 5

189. Bären-Riesen, Woche 4

194 . Browns-Ravens, Woche 7

187. Titans-Colts, Woche 4

185. Freibeuter-Panther, Woche 7

183. Delfine-Broncos, Woche

184. Panther-Bengalen, Woche 9

183. Texans-Bären, Woche 3

182. Raiders-Saints, Woche 8

179. Seahawks-Lions, Woche 4

181. Wikinger-Packer, Woche

178. Chiefs-Texaner, Woche

178. Eagles-Commanders, Woche 3

179. Rams-Ladegeräte, Woche

176. Panther-Widder, Woche 6

176. Ravens-Jets, Woche 1

175. Falken-Raben, Woche

172. Saints-Falcons, Woche 1

174. Bills-Bären, Woche

173. Browns-Panthers, Woche 1

176. Dolphins-Patriots, Woche

175. Bengals-Jets, Woche 3

169. Commanders-Niners, Woche

174. Vikings-Saints, Woche 4

169. Lions-Patriots, Woche 5

162. Cardinals-Broncos, Woche

171. Chiefs-Colts, Woche 3

162 . Ladegeräte-Browns, Woche 5

159. Cowboys-Giants, Woche 3

157. Giants-Packers, Woche 5

155. Panther-Riesen, Woche 2

153. Kardinäle-Wikinger, Woche 8

155. Delphine-Bengalen, Woche 4

154. Seahawks-Saints, Woche 5

151. Raiders-Broncos, Woche

156. Raben-Riesen, Woche 6

152. Packers-Lions, Woche 9

158. Falcons-Seahawks, Woche 3

152. Eagles-Cardinals, Woche 5

150. Texans-Broncos, Woche 2

152. Wikinger-Kommandanten, Woche 9

150. Dolphins-Jets, Woche 5

148. Jets-Vikings, Woche

149. Jets-Packers, Woche 6

148. Commanders-Adler, Woche

147. Falcons-Saints, Woche

145. Steelers-Dolphins, Woche 7

. Giants-Titans, Woche 1

136. Broncos-Seahawks, Woche 1

143. Broncos-Panther, Woche

141. Bären-Patrioten, Woche 7

135. Adler-Riesen, Woche

140. Falken-Widder, Woche 2

133. Seahawks-Chiefs, Woche

132. Löwen-Wikinger, Woche 3

129. Bären-Wikinger, Woche 5

127. Falcons-Bengals, Woche 7

129. Jets-Seahawks, Woche

135. Hengste-Jaguare, Woche 2

125. Steelers-Colts, Woche

124. Bengals-Saints, Woche 6

126. Delphine-Raben, Woche 2

124. Raiders-Rams, Woche

124. Steelers-Browns, Woche 3

123. Browns-Falcons, Woche 4

122. Adler-Bären, Woche

119. Kommandanten-Giganten, Woche

124. Steelers-Falcons, Woche

122. Eagles-Titans, Woche 9

118. Ladegeräte-Kardinäle, Woche

114. Titans-Packers, Woche

118. Raiders-Seahawks, Woche

116. Buccaneers-Saints, Woche 2

108. Bengals-Browns, Woche 8

115. Niners-Broncos, Woche 3

108. Ladegeräte-Hengste, Woche

113. Cowboys-Titans, Woche

113. Panther-Freibeuter, Woche

115. Freibeuter-Cowboys, Woche

110. Jaguars-Texans, Woche

110. Wikinger-Bären, Woche

110. Browns-Commanders, Woche

109. Panthers-Saints, Woche

107. Bären-Löwen, Woche

107. Steelers-Ravens, Woche

100. Seahawks-Niners, Woche 2

98. Patriots-Bills, Woche

100. Freibeuter-Falken, Woche

98. Heiligen-Kardinäle, Woche 7

96. Titans-Chargers, Woche

96. Cowboys-Eagles, Woche 6

96. Packerdelfine, Woche

92. Raiders-Steelers, Woche

93. Buccaneers-Niners, Woche

95. Colts-Vikings, Woche

86. Bears-Niners, Woche 1

90. Jaguars-Chargers, Woche 3

. Broncos-Chiefs, Woche

89. Kommandanten-Cowboys, Woche 4

89. Ravens-Bengals, Woche

87. Packers-Vikings, Woche 1

81. Raben-Braun, Woche

89. Texans-Colts, Woche

84. Titans-Jaguar, Woche

83. Lions-Packer, Woche

88. Saints-Browns, Woche

81. Bills-Bären, Woche

72. Wikinger-Adler, Woche 2

74. Texans-Raiders, Woche 7

71. Bills-Bengals, Woche

73. Ladegeräte-Falken, Woche 9

72. Patriots-Steelers, Woche 2

70. Titans-Chiefs, Woche 9

71. Delfine-Löwen, Woche 8

69. Seahawks-Rams, Woche

66. Titans-Adler, Woche

68. Ladegeräte 11er, Woche

63. Löwen-Riesen, Woche

70. Bären-Cowboys, Woche 8

64. Delphine-Bären, Woche 9

67. Raiders-Jaguars, Woche 9

62. Chiefs-Niners, Woche 7

61. Cardinals-Raiders, Woche 2

54. Packers-Commanders, Woche 7

61. Jets-Steelers, Woche 4

54. Patriots-Browns, Woche 6

53. Steelers-Bengals, Woche 1

54 . Bills-Delfine, Woche 3

51. Niners-Rams, Woche 8

49. Giants-Seahawks, Woche 8

47. Patriots-Dolphins, Woche 1

45. Jaguars-Chiefs, Woche

48. Wikinger-Rechnungen, Woche

52 . Rams-Niners, Woche 4

42. Raiders-Chiefs, Woche 5

41. Dolphins-Rechnungen, Woche

50. Niners-Raiders, Woche

45. Bärenpacker, Woche 2

44. Chargers-Raiders, Woche

41. Broncos-Raiders, Woche 4

44. Bills-Jets, Woche 9

41. Häuptlinge-Kardinäle, Woche 1

39. Patriots-Vikings, Woche

38. Cowboys-Packers, Woche

39. Wikinger-Adler, Woche

36. Niners-Seahawks, Woche

37. Steelers-Panthers, Woche

36. Kardinäle-Widder, Woche

35. Giants-Cowboys, Woche

37. Jets-Patriots, Woche

31. Eagles-Cowboys, Woche

31. Chiefs-Raiders, Woche

30. Titans-Rechnungen, Woche 2

25. Texans-Cowboys, Woche

26. Commanders-Colts, Woche 8

21. Colts-Raiders, Woche

24. Panther-Raben, Woche

22. Bengals-Raben, Woche 5

20. Browns-Bengals, Woche

20. Wikinger-Delfine, Woche 6

19. Patriots-Raiders, Woche

17. Packer-Adler, Woche

16. Rams-Seahawks, Woche

17. Saints-Steelers, Woche

19. Bengals-Patriots, Woche

14. Kardinäle-Neuner, Woche

10. Broncos-Titans, Woche

16. Neuner-Kardinäle, Woche

16. Bengals-Cowboys, Woche 2

009. Bären-Falken, Woche

13. Packers-Buccaneers, Woche 3

06. Lions-Cowboys, Woche 7

05. Dolphins-Raiders, Woche

06, Chiefs-Chargers, Woche

00. Raiders-Chargers, Woche 1

. Rams-Packers, Woche

06. Jets-Delfine, Woche

02. Broncos-Jaguar, Woche 8

. Colts-Cowboys, Woche

01. Patrioten-Kardinäle, Woche

. Chiefs-Bengals, Woche

. Cowboys-Rams, Woche 5

. Seahawks-Chargers, Woche 7

. Jaguars-Colts, Woche 6

. Ravens-Patriots, Woche 3

. Bengals-Buccaneers, Woche

. Seahawks-Buccaneers, Woche

. Panther-Falken, Woche 8

. Bills-Löwen, Woche

. Cowboys-Buccaneers, Woche 1

. Rams-Cardinals, Woche 3

. Steelers-Bills, Woche 5

. Bills-Ravens, Woche 4

. Bengals-Steelers, Woche

. Jets-Rechnungen, Woche

. Chargers-Chiefs, Woche 2

. Cowboys-Vikings, Woche

. Titans-Texans, Woche 8

. Browns-Bills, Woche

. Raben-Jaguare, Woche

9748. Ravens-Buccaneers, Woche 8

. Rams-Saints, Woche

. Colts-Patriots, Woche 9

7230. Buccaneers-Steelers, Woche 6

7230. Jets-Broncos, Woche 7

. Saints-Buccaneers, Woche

. Saints-Niners, Woche

2022. Bills-Rams, Woche 1

20909. Löwen-Bären, Woche

8. Chiefs-Broncos, Woche

7. Patriots-Packers, Woche 4

6. Broncos-Raben, Woche

5. Rams-Chiefs, Woche

7504. Bills-Chiefs, Woche 6

8763. Rams-Buccaneers, Woche 9

7502. Packers-Bills, Woche 8

7501. Chiefs-Buccaneers, Woche 4

728

619

