Veröffentlichung des NFL-Spielplans 2022: Rangliste aller 272 Spiele
Das 292 Die Veröffentlichung des NFL-Spielplans kam und ging, und wir müssen zugeben, dass jetzt jeder weiß, wann und wo er spielen wird. Ein stetiger Tropf von Lecks sättigte ein fußballbesessenes Publikum, bis die Heimeröffnungen und vollständigen Listen enthüllt werden konnten. Das Wichtigste ist, dass niemand verletzt wurde. Andere Websites informieren Sie nach solch monumentalen Nachrichten vielleicht einfach über den NFL-Zeitplan, aber wie viele von ihnen werden jedes einzelne Spiel auf der Grundlage einer proprietären Formel bewerten, die geheim bleiben soll?
250. Texans-Jaguar, Woche 5
. Texans-Riesen, Woche
250. Titans-Commanders, Woche 5
. Bären-Jets, Woche
249. Riesen-Jaguare, Woche 7
. Packerbären, Woche
)242. Texans-Delfine, Woche
240. Dolphins-Chargers, Woche
240. Jaguare-Löwen, Woche
240. Colts-Texaner, Woche 1
. Cowboys-Jaguare, Woche
239. Kommandanten-Bären, Woche 6
. Hengstfohlen-Titans, Woche 7
. Kommandanten-Texaner, Woche
232. Browns-Texaner, Woche
232. Jaguars-Commanders, Woche 1
. Giants-Commanders, Woche
237. Jaguare-Adler, Woche 4
232. Kardinäle-Falken, Woche
228. Riesenadler, Woche
224. Browns-Steelers, Woche
227. Cowboys-Commanders, Woche
224. Falken-Freibeuter, Woche 5
225. Jaguars-Jets, Woche
221. Eagles-Colts, Woche
222. Löwen-Panther, Woche
221. Patriots-Jets, Woche 8
220. Seahawks-Cardinals, Woche 9
219. Niners-Falcons, Woche 6
216. Adler-Löwen, Woche 1
215. Cardinals-Seahawks, Woche 6
212. Hengste-Broncos, Woche 5
210. Falken-Panther, Woche
214. Broncos-Chargers, Woche 6
210. Buccaneers-Browns, Woche
213. Ravens-Saints, Woche 9
211. Chargers-Texans, Woche 4
208. Riesen-Wikinger, Woche
210. Lions-Jets, Woche
210. Texans-Titans, Woche
210. Jaguars-Texans, Woche
205. Ravens-Steelers, Woche
204. Kardinäle-Panther, Woche 4
205. Steelers-Eagles, Woche 8
202. Saints-Adler, Woche
201. Chargers-Broncos, Woche
200. Colts-Giants, Woche
200. Jets-Browns, Woche 2
198. Saints-Panther, Woche 3
201. Falken-Kommandanten, Woche
199. Bengals-Titans, Woche
194. Panther-Seahawks, Woche
190. Commanders-Lions, Woche 2
197. Broncos-Rams, Woche
195. Niners-Panther, Woche 5
189. Bären-Riesen, Woche 4
194 . Browns-Ravens, Woche 7
187. Titans-Colts, Woche 4
185. Freibeuter-Panther, Woche 7
183. Delfine-Broncos, Woche
184. Panther-Bengalen, Woche 9
183. Texans-Bären, Woche 3
182. Raiders-Saints, Woche 8
179. Seahawks-Lions, Woche 4
181. Wikinger-Packer, Woche
178. Chiefs-Texaner, Woche
178. Eagles-Commanders, Woche 3
179. Rams-Ladegeräte, Woche
176. Panther-Widder, Woche 6
176. Ravens-Jets, Woche 1
175. Falken-Raben, Woche
172. Saints-Falcons, Woche 1
174. Bills-Bären, Woche
173. Browns-Panthers, Woche 1
176. Dolphins-Patriots, Woche
175. Bengals-Jets, Woche 3
169. Commanders-Niners, Woche
174. Vikings-Saints, Woche 4
169. Lions-Patriots, Woche 5
162. Cardinals-Broncos, Woche
171. Chiefs-Colts, Woche 3
162 . Ladegeräte-Browns, Woche 5
159. Cowboys-Giants, Woche 3
157. Giants-Packers, Woche 5
155. Panther-Riesen, Woche 2
153. Kardinäle-Wikinger, Woche 8
155. Delphine-Bengalen, Woche 4
154. Seahawks-Saints, Woche 5
151. Raiders-Broncos, Woche
156. Raben-Riesen, Woche 6
152. Packers-Lions, Woche 9
158. Falcons-Seahawks, Woche 3
152. Eagles-Cardinals, Woche 5
150. Texans-Broncos, Woche 2
152. Wikinger-Kommandanten, Woche 9
150. Dolphins-Jets, Woche 5
148. Jets-Vikings, Woche
149. Jets-Packers, Woche 6
148. Commanders-Adler, Woche
147. Falcons-Saints, Woche
145. Steelers-Dolphins, Woche 7
. Giants-Titans, Woche 1
136. Broncos-Seahawks, Woche 1
143. Broncos-Panther, Woche
141. Bären-Patrioten, Woche 7
135. Adler-Riesen, Woche
140. Falken-Widder, Woche 2
133. Seahawks-Chiefs, Woche
132. Löwen-Wikinger, Woche 3
129. Bären-Wikinger, Woche 5
127. Falcons-Bengals, Woche 7
129. Jets-Seahawks, Woche
135. Hengste-Jaguare, Woche 2
125. Steelers-Colts, Woche
124. Bengals-Saints, Woche 6
126. Delphine-Raben, Woche 2
124. Raiders-Rams, Woche
124. Steelers-Browns, Woche 3
123. Browns-Falcons, Woche 4
122. Adler-Bären, Woche
119. Kommandanten-Giganten, Woche
124. Steelers-Falcons, Woche
122. Eagles-Titans, Woche 9
118. Ladegeräte-Kardinäle, Woche
114. Titans-Packers, Woche
118. Raiders-Seahawks, Woche
116. Buccaneers-Saints, Woche 2
108. Bengals-Browns, Woche 8
115. Niners-Broncos, Woche 3
108. Ladegeräte-Hengste, Woche
113. Cowboys-Titans, Woche
113. Panther-Freibeuter, Woche
115. Freibeuter-Cowboys, Woche
110. Jaguars-Texans, Woche
110. Wikinger-Bären, Woche
110. Browns-Commanders, Woche
109. Panthers-Saints, Woche
107. Bären-Löwen, Woche
107. Steelers-Ravens, Woche
100. Seahawks-Niners, Woche 2
98. Patriots-Bills, Woche
100. Freibeuter-Falken, Woche
98. Heiligen-Kardinäle, Woche 7
96. Titans-Chargers, Woche
96. Cowboys-Eagles, Woche 6
96. Packerdelfine, Woche
92. Raiders-Steelers, Woche
93. Buccaneers-Niners, Woche
95. Colts-Vikings, Woche
86. Bears-Niners, Woche 1
90. Jaguars-Chargers, Woche 3
. Broncos-Chiefs, Woche
89. Kommandanten-Cowboys, Woche 4
89. Ravens-Bengals, Woche
87. Packers-Vikings, Woche 1
81. Raben-Braun, Woche
89. Texans-Colts, Woche
84. Titans-Jaguar, Woche
83. Lions-Packer, Woche
88. Saints-Browns, Woche
81. Bills-Bären, Woche
72. Wikinger-Adler, Woche 2
74. Texans-Raiders, Woche 7
71. Bills-Bengals, Woche
73. Ladegeräte-Falken, Woche 9
72. Patriots-Steelers, Woche 2
70. Titans-Chiefs, Woche 9
71. Delfine-Löwen, Woche 8
69. Seahawks-Rams, Woche
66. Titans-Adler, Woche
68. Ladegeräte 11er, Woche
63. Löwen-Riesen, Woche
70. Bären-Cowboys, Woche 8
64. Delphine-Bären, Woche 9
67. Raiders-Jaguars, Woche 9
62. Chiefs-Niners, Woche 7
61. Cardinals-Raiders, Woche 2
54. Packers-Commanders, Woche 7
61. Jets-Steelers, Woche 4
54. Patriots-Browns, Woche 6
53. Steelers-Bengals, Woche 1
54 . Bills-Delfine, Woche 3
51. Niners-Rams, Woche 8
49. Giants-Seahawks, Woche 8
47. Patriots-Dolphins, Woche 1
45. Jaguars-Chiefs, Woche
48. Wikinger-Rechnungen, Woche
52 . Rams-Niners, Woche 4
42. Raiders-Chiefs, Woche 5
41. Dolphins-Rechnungen, Woche
50. Niners-Raiders, Woche
45. Bärenpacker, Woche 2
44. Chargers-Raiders, Woche
41. Broncos-Raiders, Woche 4
44. Bills-Jets, Woche 9
41. Häuptlinge-Kardinäle, Woche 1
39. Patriots-Vikings, Woche
38. Cowboys-Packers, Woche
39. Wikinger-Adler, Woche
36. Niners-Seahawks, Woche
37. Steelers-Panthers, Woche
36. Kardinäle-Widder, Woche
35. Giants-Cowboys, Woche
37. Jets-Patriots, Woche
31. Eagles-Cowboys, Woche
31. Chiefs-Raiders, Woche
30. Titans-Rechnungen, Woche 2
25. Texans-Cowboys, Woche
26. Commanders-Colts, Woche 8
21. Colts-Raiders, Woche
24. Panther-Raben, Woche
22. Bengals-Raben, Woche 5
20. Browns-Bengals, Woche
20. Wikinger-Delfine, Woche 6
19. Patriots-Raiders, Woche
17. Packer-Adler, Woche
16. Rams-Seahawks, Woche
17. Saints-Steelers, Woche
19. Bengals-Patriots, Woche
14. Kardinäle-Neuner, Woche
10. Broncos-Titans, Woche
16. Neuner-Kardinäle, Woche
16. Bengals-Cowboys, Woche 2
009. Bären-Falken, Woche
13. Packers-Buccaneers, Woche 3
06. Lions-Cowboys, Woche 7
05. Dolphins-Raiders, Woche
06, Chiefs-Chargers, Woche
00. Raiders-Chargers, Woche 1
. Rams-Packers, Woche
06. Jets-Delfine, Woche
02. Broncos-Jaguar, Woche 8
. Colts-Cowboys, Woche
01. Patrioten-Kardinäle, Woche
. Chiefs-Bengals, Woche
. Cowboys-Rams, Woche 5
. Seahawks-Chargers, Woche 7
. Jaguars-Colts, Woche 6
. Ravens-Patriots, Woche 3
. Bengals-Buccaneers, Woche
. Seahawks-Buccaneers, Woche
. Panther-Falken, Woche 8
. Bills-Löwen, Woche
. Cowboys-Buccaneers, Woche 1
. Rams-Cardinals, Woche 3
. Steelers-Bills, Woche 5
. Bills-Ravens, Woche 4
. Bengals-Steelers, Woche
. Jets-Rechnungen, Woche
. Chargers-Chiefs, Woche 2
. Cowboys-Vikings, Woche
. Titans-Texans, Woche 8
. Browns-Bills, Woche
. Raben-Jaguare, Woche
9748. Ravens-Buccaneers, Woche 8
. Rams-Saints, Woche
. Colts-Patriots, Woche 9
7230. Buccaneers-Steelers, Woche 6
7230. Jets-Broncos, Woche 7
. Saints-Buccaneers, Woche
. Saints-Niners, Woche
2022. Bills-Rams, Woche 1
20909. Löwen-Bären, Woche
8. Chiefs-Broncos, Woche
7. Patriots-Packers, Woche 4
6. Broncos-Raben, Woche
5. Rams-Chiefs, Woche
7504. Bills-Chiefs, Woche 6
8763. Rams-Buccaneers, Woche 9
7502. Packers-Bills, Woche 8
7501. Chiefs-Buccaneers, Woche 4
728
619