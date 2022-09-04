Startseite/Welt/Zusammenfassung: Taylor Swift gewinnt groß bei VMAs; Rory McIlroy gewinnt den FedEx Cup; Hawaii gewinnt Little League World Series Zusammenfassung: Taylor Swift gewinnt groß bei VMAs; Rory McIlroy gewinnt den FedEx Cup; Hawaii gewinnt Little League World Series cpadmin4. September 2022 0 1 Minute Lesezeit Detroit ) Erschießung eines Verdächtigen in Gewahrsam ) … ) Alles über NASAs Artemis 1-Mission … Überschwemmung in Pakistan Zahl der Todesopfer übersteigt 1, … Dow Futures getankt in Richtung Montag[The Ringer] … Herbst-COVID-Impfung Kampagne startet nach Labor Day … Commanders Running Back Brian Robinson Jr. in stabilem Zustand nach Dreharbeiten … US-Wirtschaft schrumpft möglicherweise nicht … MTV Video Liste der Gewinner der Music Awards … Taylor Swift kündigt neues Album an, nachdem er Video of the Year gewonnen hat … Johnny Depp ist aufgetaucht [The Ringer] als Mondperson bei den VMAs . .. McIlroy sammelt sich, um den dritten FedEX-Cup-Titel zu gewinnen … TJ Watt geht ab Vorsaisonspiel mit Verletzung … Hawaii gewinnt 936 Little League World Series … Justin Verlander [FanSided] hatte eine Wadenverletzung … Dumping Westbrook nicht Lakers Prio … ) Gewinner und Verlierer der NFL-Vorsaison Woche 3 Vorhersage NFL All-Rookie-Team [Yahoo Sports] Ein dritter House of the Dragon Charakter ist gerade in Game of Thrones eingetreten [The Ringer] Die Ballade vom Abstieg [The Atlantic] )</p> <p class="tagStyle_936wcx-o_O-style_1tcxgp3-o_O-style_48hmcm-o_O-style_1eq89f5" data-mm-id="_0y7muuigp"> <p class="tagStyle_936wcx-o_O-style_1tcxgp3-o_O-style_48hmcm-o_O-style_1eq89f5" data-mm-id="_0y7muuigp">Drei Schritte, die Scott Frost machen kann, um seinen Job zu retten [FanSided]</p> <p class="tagStyle_936wcx-o_O-style_1tcxgp3-o_O-style_48hmcm-o_O-style_1eq89f5" data-mm-id="_0y7muuigp"><iframe loading="lazy" class="style_1nhfz2" width="480" height="270" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/zzCrFWjKPy8?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="">Josh Hader ist immer noch gebrochen und es wird immer schlimmer [The Big Lead]</p> <p class="tagStyle_936wcx-o_O-style_1tcxgp3-o_O-style_48hmcm-o_O-style_1eq89f5" data-mm-id="_0y7muuigp"><iframe loading="lazy" class="style_1nhfz2" width="480" height="270" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/zzCrFWjKPy8?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></figure> <p>Das Haus des Drachen </p> <p class="tagStyle_936wcx-o_O-style_1tcxgp3-o_O-style_48hmcm-o_O-style_1eq89f5" data-mm-id="_0y7muuigp"> Folge 3 Trailer. </p> <p class="tagStyle_936wcx-o_O-style_1tcxgp3-o_O-style_48hmcm-o_O-style_1eq89f5" data-mm-id="_0y7muuigp"> <p class="tagStyle_936wcx-o_O-style_1tcxgp3-o_O-style_48hmcm-o_O-style_1eq89f5" data-mm-id="_0y7muuigp"> <p class="tagStyle_936wcx-o_O-style_1tcxgp3-o_O-style_48hmcm-o_O-style_1eq89f5" data-mm-id="_0y7muuigp"> <iframe loading="lazy" class="style_1nhfz2" width="480" height="270" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/zzCrFWjKPy8?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""><iframe loading="lazy" class="style_1nhfz2" width="480" height="270" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/zzCrFWjKPy8?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""> </p> <p class="tagStyle_936wcx-o_O-style_1tcxgp3-o_O-style_48hmcm-o_O-style_1eq89f5" data-mm-id="_vzf9npkcf"> <p class="tagStyle_936wcx-o_O-style_1tcxgp3-o_O-style_48hmcm-o_O-style_1eq89f5" data-mm-id="_0y7muuigp"><iframe loading="lazy" class="style_1nhfz2" width="480" height="270" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/zzCrFWjKPy8?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""> Highlights von Hawaiis Little League World Series Championship: </p> <p class="tagStyle_936wcx-o_O-style_1tcxgp3-o_O-style_48hmcm-o_O-style_1eq89f5" data-mm-id="_0y7muuigp"><iframe loading="lazy" class="style_1nhfz2" width="480" height="270" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/zzCrFWjKPy8?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""> )<iframe loading="lazy" class="style_1nhfz2" width="480" height="270" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/zzCrFWjKPy8?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></p> <p class="tagStyle_936wcx-o_O-style_1tcxgp3-o_O-style_48hmcm-o_O-style_1eq89f5" data-mm-id="_csms25fzz"><iframe loading="lazy" class="style_1nhfz2" width="480" height="270" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/zzCrFWjKPy8?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></p> <p class="tagStyle_936wcx-o_O-style_1tcxgp3-o_O-style_48hmcm-o_O-style_1eq89f5" data-mm-id="_vzf9npkcf"> <p class="tagStyle_936wcx-o_O-style_1tcxgp3-o_O-style_48hmcm-o_O-style_1eq89f5" data-mm-id="_0y7muuigp"> <p class="tagStyle_936wcx-o_O-style_1tcxgp3-o_O-style_48hmcm-o_O-style_1eq89f5" data-mm-id="_csms25fzz"> Steve-O und Jeff Tremaine über die Anfänge von Jackass: </p> <p class="tagStyle_936wcx-o_O-style_1tcxgp3-o_O-style_48hmcm-o_O-style_1eq89f5" data-mm-id="_0y7muuigp"><iframe loading="lazy" class="style_1nhfz2" width="480" height="270" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/zzCrFWjKPy8?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></p> <p class="tagStyle_936wcx-o_O-style_1tcxgp3-o_O-style_48hmcm-o_O-style_1eq89f5" data-mm-id="_untmxe24l"> <p class="tagStyle_936wcx-o_O-style_1tcxgp3-o_O-style_48hmcm-o_O-style_1eq89f5" data-mm-id="_csms25fzz"></div> <p class="tagStyle_936wcx-o_O-style_1tcxgp3-o_O-style_48hmcm-o_O-style_1eq89f5" data-mm-id="_0y7muuigp"> <div class="padding_mpeynb-o_O-container_gcs4lb">Die schwarzen Krähen — „Schwer zu handhaben“</p> <p class="tagStyle_936wcx-o_O-style_1tcxgp3-o_O-style_48hmcm-o_O-style_1eq89f5" data-mm-id="_0y7muuigp"><iframe loading="lazy" class="style_1nhfz2" width="480" height="270" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/zzCrFWjKPy8?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></p> <p class="tagStyle_936wcx-o_O-style_1tcxgp3-o_O-style_48hmcm-o_O-style_1eq89f5" data-mm-id="_ftsq7fmxt"> <div class="style_c2hmzn"> <figure class="style_sk5w3b"> <p class="tagStyle_936wcx-o_O-style_1tcxgp3-o_O-style_48hmcm-o_O-style_1eq89f5" data-mm-id="_vzf9npkcf"> <p class="tagStyle_936wcx-o_O-style_1tcxgp3-o_O-style_48hmcm-o_O-style_1eq89f5" data-mm-id="_0y7muuigp"> )</p> <div class="style_c2hmzn"> <div class="titleItem_1cv75w6"></h3> <h3 class="tagStyle_292wih">In Verbindung stehende Artikel</p> <div class="titleItem_1cv75w6"> <p class="tagStyle_936wcx-o_O-style_1tcxgp3-o_O-style_48hmcm-o_O-style_1eq89f5" data-mm-id="_vzf9npkcf"> <p class="tagStyle_936wcx-o_O-style_1tcxgp3-o_O-style_48hmcm-o_O-style_1eq89f5" data-mm-id="_vzf9npkcf"> <p class="tagStyle_936wcx-o_O-style_1tcxgp3-o_O-style_48hmcm-o_O-style_1eq89f5" data-mm-id="_vzf9npkcf"> <picture class="base_1emrqjj-o_O-initial_fzbddc-o_O-style_1a1csmw"> <figure class="base_5xs98x"><picture class="base_1emrqjj-o_O-initial_fzbddc-o_O-style_1a1csmw"><source></picture><picture class="base_1emrqjj-o_O-initial_fzbddc-o_O-style_1a1csmw"></picture><picture class="base_1emrqjj-o_O-initial_fzbddc-o_O-style_1a1csmw"><source media="(max-width: 719px)"></picture></source></picture><noscript><noscript></picture> <div class="style_9ql5p0" readability="8"></picture><source media="(max-width: 1079px)"><source><source media="(max-width: 1079px)"></picture><img class="base_1emrqjj" src="https://images2.minutemediacdn.com/image/upload/c_crop,w_4551,h_2559,x_0,y_245/c_fill,w_360,ar_16:9,f_auto,q_auto,g_auto/images/GettyImages/mmsport/thebiglead_en_international_web/01gbn2rwfyfh2xjvsvrq.jpg" alt="Rory McIlroy" title="Rory McIlroy"></p> <p class="tagStyle_936wcx-o_O-style_1tcxgp3-o_O-style_48hmcm-o_O-style_1eq89f5" data-mm-id="_vzf9npkcf"> <p class="tagStyle_936wcx-o_O-style_1tcxgp3-o_O-style_48hmcm-o_O-style_1eq89f5" data-mm-id="_0y7muuigp"> <p class="tagStyle_936wcx-o_O-style_1tcxgp3-o_O-style_48hmcm-o_O-style_1eq89f5" data-mm-id="_ftsq7fmxt"></h5> <footer class="style_vfha0g">Rory McIlroy ist vielleicht nie das Gesicht des Golfsports, aber er ist sein Herzschlag </canvas></p> <footer class="style_vfha0g"> <p class="tagStyle_936wcx-o_O-style_1tcxgp3-o_O-style_48hmcm-o_O-style_1eq89f5" data-mm-id="_0y7muuigp"> <footer class="style_vfha0g"></footer> <footer class="style_vfha0g"></footer> <p class="tagStyle_936wcx-o_O-style_1tcxgp3-o_O-style_48hmcm-o_O-style_1eq89f5" data-mm-id="_0y7muuigp"> Kyle Koster </p> <p class="tagStyle_936wcx-o_O-style_1tcxgp3-o_O-style_48hmcm-o_O-style_1eq89f5" data-mm-id="_0y7muuigp"> <p class="tagStyle_936wcx-o_O-style_1tcxgp3-o_O-style_48hmcm-o_O-style_1eq89f5" data-mm-id="_0y7muuigp"> </figure> <p class="tagStyle_936wcx-o_O-style_1tcxgp3-o_O-style_48hmcm-o_O-style_1eq89f5" data-mm-id="_vzf9npkcf"></h3> <picture class="base_1emrqjj-o_O-initial_fzbddc-o_O-style_1a1csmw"> <figure class="base_5xs98x"><canvas class="style_1e28o3x-o_O-initial_9vayoh"></picture></picture><picture class="base_1emrqjj-o_O-initial_fzbddc-o_O-style_1a1csmw"></source><picture class="base_1emrqjj-o_O-initial_fzbddc-o_O-style_1a1csmw"><noscript><img class="base_1emrqjj" src="https://images2.minutemediacdn.com/image/upload/c_crop,w_2232,h_1255,x_0,y_49/c_fill,w_360,ar_16:9,f_auto,q_auto,g_auto/images/voltaxMediaLibrary/mmsport/thebiglead_en_international_web/01gbns78ejhgg57xcnbt.png" alt="Courtesy of HBO " title="Courtesy of HBO "><noscript></noscript><source media="(max-width: 1079px)"><picture class="base_1emrqjj"><source><source media="(max-width: 1079px)"><source><img class="base_1emrqjj" src="https://images2.minutemediacdn.com/image/upload/c_crop,w_4551,h_2559,x_0,y_245/c_fill,w_360,ar_16:9,f_auto,q_auto,g_auto/images/GettyImages/mmsport/thebiglead_en_international_web/01gbn2rwfyfh2xjvsvrq.jpg" alt="Rory McIlroy" title="Rory McIlroy"><noscript><img class="base_1emrqjj-o_O-initial_fzbddc-o_O-style_1a1csmw" alt="Greg Anthony, Eddie Johnson, Sam Mitchell And Justin Termine Host SiriusXM NBA Radio Playoff Preview" title="Greg Anthony, Eddie Johnson, Sam Mitchell And Justin Termine Host SiriusXM NBA Radio Playoff Preview"><picture class="base_1emrqjj"> <header> <p class="tagStyle_936wcx-o_O-style_1tcxgp3-o_O-style_48hmcm-o_O-style_1eq89f5" data-mm-id="_vzf9npkcf"><img class="base_1emrqjj" src="https://images2.minutemediacdn.com/image/upload/c_crop,w_2232,h_1255,x_0,y_49/c_fill,w_360,ar_16:9,f_auto,q_auto,g_auto/images/voltaxMediaLibrary/mmsport/thebiglead_en_international_web/01gbns78ejhgg57xcnbt.png" alt="Courtesy of HBO " title="Courtesy of HBO "></p> <p class="tagStyle_936wcx-o_O-style_1tcxgp3-o_O-style_48hmcm-o_O-style_1eq89f5" data-mm-id="_0y7muuigp"> <header> <h5 class="tagStyle_16ehtpa-o_O-style_1ju2kci">Rory McIlroy sagt, es wird schwer für den Magen sein, LIV-Golfer bei der BMW PGA Championship zu sehen </p> <figure class="base_5xs98x"><img class="base_1emrqjj-o_O-initial_fzbddc-o_O-style_1a1csmw" alt="TOUR Championship - Final Round" title="TOUR Championship - Final Round"></p> <p class="tagStyle_936wcx-o_O-style_1tcxgp3-o_O-style_48hmcm-o_O-style_1eq89f5" data-mm-id="_0y7muuigp"> <h3 class="tagStyle_1xfff4v-o_O-style_e4x16a-o_O-text_t8zpz8"><img class="base_1emrqjj-o_O-initial_fzbddc-o_O-style_1a1csmw" alt="TOUR Championship - Final Round" title="TOUR Championship - Final Round"><img class="base_1emrqjj-o_O-initial_fzbddc-o_O-style_1a1csmw" alt="Courtesy of HBO " title="Courtesy of HBO "><img class="base_1emrqjj" src="https://images2.minutemediacdn.com/image/upload/c_crop,w_6000,h_3375,x_0,y_347/c_fill,w_360,ar_16:9,f_auto,q_auto,g_auto/images/GettyImages/mmsport/thebiglead_en_international_web/01gbmxm3wyr0nv8ak449.jpg" alt="TOUR Championship - Final Round" title="TOUR Championship - Final Round"></p> <p class="tagStyle_936wcx-o_O-style_1tcxgp3-o_O-style_48hmcm-o_O-style_1eq89f5" data-mm-id="_0y7muuigp"> Stephen Douglas </p> <p class="tagStyle_936wcx-o_O-style_1tcxgp3-o_O-style_48hmcm-o_O-style_1eq89f5" data-mm-id="_vzf9npkcf"> <img class="base_1emrqjj" src="https://images2.minutemediacdn.com/image/upload/c_crop,w_6000,h_3375,x_0,y_347/c_fill,w_360,ar_16:9,f_auto,q_auto,g_auto/images/GettyImages/mmsport/thebiglead_en_international_web/01gbmxm3wyr0nv8ak449.jpg" alt="TOUR Championship - Final Round" title="TOUR Championship - Final Round"></p> <p class="tagStyle_936wcx-o_O-style_1tcxgp3-o_O-style_48hmcm-o_O-style_1eq89f5" data-mm-id="_vzf9npkcf"></figure> <p class="tagStyle_936wcx-o_O-style_1tcxgp3-o_O-style_48hmcm-o_O-style_1eq89f5" data-mm-id="_0y7muuigp"> <figure class="base_5xs98x"><picture class="base_1emrqjj-o_O-initial_fzbddc-o_O-style_1a1csmw"><canvas class="style_1e28o3x-o_O-initial_9vayoh"><picture class="base_1emrqjj-o_O-initial_fzbddc-o_O-style_1a1csmw"></source></picture> </picture><source><source><img class="base_1emrqjj" src="https://images2.minutemediacdn.com/image/upload/c_crop,w_2232,h_1255,x_0,y_49/c_fill,w_360,ar_16:9,f_auto,q_auto,g_auto/images/voltaxMediaLibrary/mmsport/thebiglead_en_international_web/01gbns78ejhgg57xcnbt.png" alt="Courtesy of HBO " title="Courtesy of HBO "><noscript><picture class="base_1emrqjj"><source media="(min-width: 1080px)"><div class="style_9ql5p0" readability="8"></picture> <div class="style_9ql5p0" readability="8"></picture><source media="(max-width: 1079px)"><source><img class="base_1emrqjj-o_O-initial_fzbddc-o_O-style_1a1csmw" alt="Courtesy of HBO " title="Courtesy of HBO "></source><source media="(min-width: 1080px)"><p class="tagStyle_936wcx-o_O-style_1tcxgp3-o_O-style_48hmcm-o_O-style_1eq89f5" data-mm-id="_vzf9npkcf"><img class="base_1emrqjj" src="https://images2.minutemediacdn.com/image/upload/c_crop,w_3000,h_1687,x_0,y_0/c_fill,w_360,ar_16:9,f_auto,q_auto,g_auto/images/GettyImages/mmsport/thebiglead_en_international_web/01gbqd2pfhberyqxsbj3.jpg" alt="Greg Anthony, Eddie Johnson, Sam Mitchell And Justin Termine Host SiriusXM NBA Radio Playoff Preview" title="Greg Anthony, Eddie Johnson, Sam Mitchell And Justin Termine Host SiriusXM NBA Radio Playoff Preview"></p> <p class="tagStyle_936wcx-o_O-style_1tcxgp3-o_O-style_48hmcm-o_O-style_1eq89f5" data-mm-id="_0y7muuigp"><iframe loading="lazy" class="style_1nhfz2" width="480" height="270" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/zzCrFWjKPy8?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""> </p> <header> „House Of The Dragon“ Episode 2 Review: Wie anders ist es von „Game der Throne“?</h3> <h3 class="tagStyle_1xfff4v-o_O-style_e4x16a-o_O-text_t8zpz8"></em></p> <h5 class="tagStyle_16ehtpa-o_O-style_1ju2kci"></footer> <footer class="style_vfha0g"></footer> <p><iframe loading="lazy" class="style_1nhfz2" width="480" height="270" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/zzCrFWjKPy8?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="">Liam McKeone</p> <p class="tagStyle_936wcx-o_O-style_1tcxgp3-o_O-style_48hmcm-o_O-style_1eq89f5" data-mm-id="_0y7muuigp"><img class="base_1emrqjj-o_O-initial_fzbddc-o_O-style_1a1csmw" alt="Courtesy of HBO " title="Courtesy of HBO "></p> <p class="tagStyle_936wcx-o_O-style_1tcxgp3-o_O-style_48hmcm-o_O-style_1eq89f5" data-mm-id="_vzf9npkcf"></figure> <figure class="base_5xs98x"><picture class="base_1emrqjj-o_O-initial_fzbddc-o_O-style_1a1csmw"><canvas class="style_1e28o3x-o_O-initial_9vayoh"><picture class="base_1emrqjj-o_O-initial_fzbddc-o_O-style_1a1csmw"><source><source media="(max-width: 1079px)"><picture class="base_1emrqjj-o_O-initial_fzbddc-o_O-style_1a1csmw"><source><source></picture>6000<noscript><img class="base_1emrqjj" src="https://images2.minutemediacdn.com/image/upload/c_crop,w_4551,h_2559,x_0,y_245/c_fill,w_360,ar_16:9,f_auto,q_auto,g_auto/images/GettyImages/mmsport/thebiglead_en_international_web/01gbn2rwfyfh2xjvsvrq.jpg" alt="Rory McIlroy" title="Rory McIlroy"><source media="(min-width: 1080px)"><source media="(max-width: 1079px)"><picture class="base_1emrqjj-o_O-initial_fzbddc-o_O-style_1a1csmw"><source media="(max-width: 1079px)"><source><img class="base_1emrqjj" src="https://images2.minutemediacdn.com/image/upload/c_crop,w_4551,h_2559,x_0,y_245/c_fill,w_360,ar_16:9,f_auto,q_auto,g_auto/images/GettyImages/mmsport/thebiglead_en_international_web/01gbn2rwfyfh2xjvsvrq.jpg" alt="Rory McIlroy" title="Rory McIlroy"><source>3000</picture><img class="base_1emrqjj" src="https://images2.minutemediacdn.com/image/upload/c_crop,w_4551,h_2559,x_0,y_245/c_fill,w_360,ar_16:9,f_auto,q_auto,g_auto/images/GettyImages/mmsport/thebiglead_en_international_web/01gbn2rwfyfh2xjvsvrq.jpg" alt="Rory McIlroy" title="Rory McIlroy"></p> <p class="tagStyle_936wcx-o_O-style_1tcxgp3-o_O-style_48hmcm-o_O-style_1eq89f5" data-mm-id="_vzf9npkcf"><img class="base_1emrqjj-o_O-initial_fzbddc-o_O-style_1a1csmw" alt="TOUR Championship - Final Round" title="TOUR Championship - Final Round"></p> <p><footer class="style_vfha0g"></footer> <p> Justin Termine hat einen perfekten Draymond Green Rant im Bill Simmons Podcast </p> <p class="tagStyle_936wcx-o_O-style_1tcxgp3-o_O-style_48hmcm-o_O-style_1eq89f5" data-mm-id="_csms25fzz"> </footer> <p class="tagStyle_936wcx-o_O-style_1tcxgp3-o_O-style_48hmcm-o_O-style_1eq89f5" data-mm-id="_0y7muuigp"><iframe loading="lazy" class="style_1nhfz2" width="480" height="270" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/zzCrFWjKPy8?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""> </p> <footer class="style_vfha0g"></footer> <div class="style_9ql5p0" readability="7"> <p class="tagStyle_936wcx-o_O-style_1tcxgp3-o_O-style_48hmcm-o_O-style_1eq89f5" data-mm-id="_0y7muuigp">Stephen Douglas </p> <p class="tagStyle_936wcx-o_O-style_1tcxgp3-o_O-style_48hmcm-o_O-style_1eq89f5" data-mm-id="_0y7muuigp"> <h5 class="tagStyle_16ehtpa-o_O-style_1ju2kci"></div> <p class="tagStyle_936wcx-o_O-style_1tcxgp3-o_O-style_48hmcm-o_O-style_1eq89f5" data-mm-id="_vzf9npkcf"> <p class="tagStyle_936wcx-o_O-style_1tcxgp3-o_O-style_48hmcm-o_O-style_1eq89f5" data-mm-id="_vzf9npkcf"> <p class="tagStyle_936wcx-o_O-style_1tcxgp3-o_O-style_48hmcm-o_O-style_1eq89f5" data-mm-id="_0y7muuigp"> </figure> </div><!-- .entry-content /--> <div id="post-extra-info"> <div class="theiaStickySidebar"> <div id="single-post-meta" class="post-meta clearfix"><span class="author-meta single-author with-avatars"><span class="meta-item meta-author-wrapper"> <span class="meta-author-avatar"> <a href="https://cosmo-polis.ch/author/cpadmin/"><img alt='Bild von cpadmin' src='https://secure.gravatar.com/avatar/da6be48ff1b24165165eb07f57d7cbd9?s=140&d=mm&r=g' srcset='https://secure.gravatar.com/avatar/da6be48ff1b24165165eb07f57d7cbd9?s=280&d=mm&r=g 2x' class='avatar avatar-140 photo' height='140' width='140' loading='lazy'/></a> </span> <span class="meta-author"><a href="https://cosmo-polis.ch/author/cpadmin/" class="author-name tie-icon" title="cpadmin">cpadmin</a></span></span></span><span class="date meta-item tie-icon">4. September 2022</span><div class="tie-alignright"><span class="meta-views meta-item "><span class="tie-icon-fire" aria-hidden="true"></span> 0 </span><span class="meta-reading-time meta-item"><span class="tie-icon-bookmark" aria-hidden="true"></span> 1 Minute Lesezeit</span> </div></div><!-- .post-meta --> </div> </div> <div class="clearfix"></div> <script id="tie-schema-json" type="application/ld+json">{"@context":"http:\/\/schema.org","@type":"NewsArticle","dateCreated":"2022-09-04T10:01:54+02:00","datePublished":"2022-09-04T10:01:54+02:00","dateModified":"2022-09-04T10:01:54+02:00","headline":"Zusammenfassung: Taylor Swift gewinnt gro\u00df bei VMAs; Rory McIlroy gewinnt den FedEx Cup; Hawaii gewinnt Little League World Series","name":"Zusammenfassung: Taylor Swift gewinnt gro\u00df bei VMAs; Rory McIlroy gewinnt den FedEx Cup; Hawaii gewinnt Little League World Series","keywords":[],"url":"https:\/\/cosmo-polis.ch\/zusammenfassung-taylor-swift-gewinnt-gross-bei-vmas-rory-mcilroy-gewinnt-den-fedex-cup-hawaii-gewinnt-little-league-world-series\/","description":"Detroit ) Erschie\u00dfung eines Verd\u00e4chtigen in Gewahrsam ) ... ) Alles \u00fcber NASAs Artemis 1-Mission ... \u00dcberschwemmung in Pakistan Zahl der Todesopfer \u00fcbersteigt 1, ... Dow Futures getankt in Richtung Mo","copyrightYear":"2022","articleSection":"Welt","articleBody":" Detroit ) Erschie\u00dfung eines Verd\u00e4chtigen in Gewahrsam ) ... ) Alles \u00fcber NASAs Artemis 1-Mission ... \u00dcberschwemmung in Pakistan Zahl der Todesopfer \u00fcbersteigt 1, ... Dow Futures getankt in Richtung Montag[The Ringer] ... Herbst-COVID-Impfung Kampagne startet nach Labor Day ... Commanders Running Back Brian Robinson Jr. in stabilem Zustand nach Dreharbeiten ... US-Wirtschaft schrumpft m\u00f6glicherweise nicht ... MTV Video Liste der Gewinner der Music Awards ... Taylor Swift k\u00fcndigt neues Album an, nachdem er Video of the Year gewonnen hat ... Johnny Depp ist aufgetaucht [The Ringer] als Mondperson bei den VMAs . .. McIlroy sammelt sich, um den dritten FedEX-Cup-Titel zu gewinnen ... TJ Watt geht ab Vorsaisonspiel mit Verletzung ... Hawaii gewinnt 936 Little League World Series ... Justin Verlander [FanSided] hatte eine Wadenverletzung ... Dumping Westbrook nicht Lakers Prio ... ) Gewinner und Verlierer der NFL-Vorsaison Woche 3 Vorhersage NFL All-Rookie-Team [Yahoo Sports] Ein dritter House of the Dragon Charakter ist gerade in Game of Thrones eingetreten [The Ringer]Die Ballade vom Abstieg [The Atlantic] )Drei Schritte, die Scott Frost machen kann, um seinen Job zu retten [FanSided]Josh Hader ist immer noch gebrochen und es wird immer schlimmer [The Big Lead]Das Haus des Drachen Folge 3 Trailer. Highlights von Hawaiis Little League World Series Championship: ) Steve-O und Jeff Tremaine \u00fcber die Anf\u00e4nge von Jackass: Die schwarzen Kr\u00e4hen -- \"Schwer zu handhaben\" )In Verbindung stehende Artikel Rory McIlroy ist vielleicht nie das Gesicht des Golfsports, aber er ist sein Herzschlag Kyle Koster Rory McIlroy sagt, es wird schwer f\u00fcr den Magen sein, LIV-Golfer bei der BMW PGA Championship zu sehen Stephen Douglas \u201eHouse Of The Dragon\u201c Episode 2 Review: Wie anders ist es von \u201eGame der Throne\u201c?Liam McKeone60003000 Justin Termine hat einen perfekten Draymond Green Rant im Bill Simmons Podcast Stephen Douglas ","publisher":{"@id":"#Publisher","@type":"Organization","name":"cosmo-polis.ch","logo":{"@type":"ImageObject","url":"https:\/\/cosmo-polis.ch\/wp-content\/themes\/jannah\/assets\/images\/logo@2x.png"}},"sourceOrganization":{"@id":"#Publisher"},"copyrightHolder":{"@id":"#Publisher"},"mainEntityOfPage":{"@type":"WebPage","@id":"https:\/\/cosmo-polis.ch\/zusammenfassung-taylor-swift-gewinnt-gross-bei-vmas-rory-mcilroy-gewinnt-den-fedex-cup-hawaii-gewinnt-little-league-world-series\/","breadcrumb":{"@id":"#Breadcrumb"}},"author":{"@type":"Person","name":"cpadmin","url":"https:\/\/cosmo-polis.ch\/author\/cpadmin\/"},"image":{"@type":"ImageObject","url":"https:\/\/cosmo-polis.ch\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/09\/14839-zusammenfassung-taylor-swift-gewinnt-gross-bei-vmas-rory-mcilroy-gewinnt-den-fedex-cup-hawaii-gewinnt-little-league-world-series-scaled.jpg","width":2560,"height":1440}}</script> <div id="share-buttons-bottom" class="share-buttons share-buttons-bottom"> <div class="share-links "> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u=https://cosmo-polis.ch/zusammenfassung-taylor-swift-gewinnt-gross-bei-vmas-rory-mcilroy-gewinnt-den-fedex-cup-hawaii-gewinnt-little-league-world-series/" rel="external noopener nofollow" title="Facebook" target="_blank" class="facebook-share-btn large-share-button" data-raw="https://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u={post_link}"> <span class="share-btn-icon tie-icon-facebook"></span> <span class="social-text">Facebook</span> </a> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=Zusammenfassung%3A%20Taylor%20Swift%20gewinnt%20gro%C3%9F%20bei%20VMAs%3B%20%20Rory%20McIlroy%20gewinnt%20den%20FedEx%20Cup%3B%20%20Hawaii%20gewinnt%20Little%20League%20World%20Series&url=https://cosmo-polis.ch/zusammenfassung-taylor-swift-gewinnt-gross-bei-vmas-rory-mcilroy-gewinnt-den-fedex-cup-hawaii-gewinnt-little-league-world-series/" rel="external noopener nofollow" title="Twitter" target="_blank" class="twitter-share-btn large-share-button" data-raw="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text={post_title}&url={post_link}"> <span class="share-btn-icon tie-icon-twitter"></span> <span class="social-text">Twitter</span> </a> <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/shareArticle?mini=true&url=https://cosmo-polis.ch/zusammenfassung-taylor-swift-gewinnt-gross-bei-vmas-rory-mcilroy-gewinnt-den-fedex-cup-hawaii-gewinnt-little-league-world-series/&title=Zusammenfassung%3A%20Taylor%20Swift%20gewinnt%20gro%C3%9F%20bei%20VMAs%3B%20%20Rory%20McIlroy%20gewinnt%20den%20FedEx%20Cup%3B%20%20Hawaii%20gewinnt%20Little%20League%20World%20Series" rel="external noopener nofollow" title="LinkedIn" target="_blank" class="linkedin-share-btn " data-raw="https://www.linkedin.com/shareArticle?mini=true&url={post_full_link}&title={post_title}"> <span class="share-btn-icon tie-icon-linkedin"></span> <span class="screen-reader-text">LinkedIn</span> </a> <a href="https://www.tumblr.com/share/link?url=https://cosmo-polis.ch/zusammenfassung-taylor-swift-gewinnt-gross-bei-vmas-rory-mcilroy-gewinnt-den-fedex-cup-hawaii-gewinnt-little-league-world-series/&name=Zusammenfassung%3A%20Taylor%20Swift%20gewinnt%20gro%C3%9F%20bei%20VMAs%3B%20%20Rory%20McIlroy%20gewinnt%20den%20FedEx%20Cup%3B%20%20Hawaii%20gewinnt%20Little%20League%20World%20Series" rel="external noopener nofollow" title="Tumblr" target="_blank" class="tumblr-share-btn " data-raw="https://www.tumblr.com/share/link?url={post_link}&name={post_title}"> <span class="share-btn-icon tie-icon-tumblr"></span> <span class="screen-reader-text">Tumblr</span> </a> <a href="https://pinterest.com/pin/create/button/?url=https://cosmo-polis.ch/zusammenfassung-taylor-swift-gewinnt-gross-bei-vmas-rory-mcilroy-gewinnt-den-fedex-cup-hawaii-gewinnt-little-league-world-series/&description=Zusammenfassung%3A%20Taylor%20Swift%20gewinnt%20gro%C3%9F%20bei%20VMAs%3B%20%20Rory%20McIlroy%20gewinnt%20den%20FedEx%20Cup%3B%20%20Hawaii%20gewinnt%20Little%20League%20World%20Series&media=https://cosmo-polis.ch/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/14839-zusammenfassung-taylor-swift-gewinnt-gross-bei-vmas-rory-mcilroy-gewinnt-den-fedex-cup-hawaii-gewinnt-little-league-world-series-scaled.jpg" rel="external noopener nofollow" title="Pinterest" target="_blank" class="pinterest-share-btn " data-raw="https://pinterest.com/pin/create/button/?url={post_link}&description={post_title}&media={post_img}"> <span class="share-btn-icon tie-icon-pinterest"></span> <span class="screen-reader-text">Pinterest</span> </a> <a href="https://reddit.com/submit?url=https://cosmo-polis.ch/zusammenfassung-taylor-swift-gewinnt-gross-bei-vmas-rory-mcilroy-gewinnt-den-fedex-cup-hawaii-gewinnt-little-league-world-series/&title=Zusammenfassung%3A%20Taylor%20Swift%20gewinnt%20gro%C3%9F%20bei%20VMAs%3B%20%20Rory%20McIlroy%20gewinnt%20den%20FedEx%20Cup%3B%20%20Hawaii%20gewinnt%20Little%20League%20World%20Series" rel="external noopener nofollow" title="Reddit" target="_blank" class="reddit-share-btn " data-raw="https://reddit.com/submit?url={post_link}&title={post_title}"> <span class="share-btn-icon tie-icon-reddit"></span> <span class="screen-reader-text">Reddit</span> </a> <a href="https://vk.com/share.php?url=https://cosmo-polis.ch/zusammenfassung-taylor-swift-gewinnt-gross-bei-vmas-rory-mcilroy-gewinnt-den-fedex-cup-hawaii-gewinnt-little-league-world-series/" rel="external noopener nofollow" title="VKontakte" target="_blank" class="vk-share-btn " data-raw="https://vk.com/share.php?url={post_link}"> <span class="share-btn-icon tie-icon-vk"></span> <span class="screen-reader-text">VKontakte</span> </a> <a href="mailto:?subject=Zusammenfassung%3A%20Taylor%20Swift%20gewinnt%20gro%C3%9F%20bei%20VMAs%3B%20%20Rory%20McIlroy%20gewinnt%20den%20FedEx%20Cup%3B%20%20Hawaii%20gewinnt%20Little%20League%20World%20Series&body=https://cosmo-polis.ch/zusammenfassung-taylor-swift-gewinnt-gross-bei-vmas-rory-mcilroy-gewinnt-den-fedex-cup-hawaii-gewinnt-little-league-world-series/" rel="external noopener nofollow" title="Teile per E-Mail" target="_blank" class="email-share-btn " data-raw="mailto:?subject={post_title}&body={post_link}"> <span class="share-btn-icon tie-icon-envelope"></span> <span class="screen-reader-text">Teile per E-Mail</span> </a> <a href="#" rel="external noopener nofollow" title="Drucken" target="_blank" class="print-share-btn " data-raw="#"> <span class="share-btn-icon tie-icon-print"></span> <span class="screen-reader-text">Drucken</span> </a> </div><!-- .share-links /--> </div><!-- .share-buttons /--> </article><!-- #the-post /--> <div class="post-components"> <div class="about-author container-wrapper about-author-1"> <div class="author-avatar"> <a href="https://cosmo-polis.ch/author/cpadmin/"> <img alt='Bild von cpadmin' src='https://secure.gravatar.com/avatar/da6be48ff1b24165165eb07f57d7cbd9?s=180&d=mm&r=g' srcset='https://secure.gravatar.com/avatar/da6be48ff1b24165165eb07f57d7cbd9?s=360&d=mm&r=g 2x' class='avatar avatar-180 photo' height='180' width='180' loading='lazy'/> </a> </div><!-- .author-avatar /--> <div class="author-info"> <h3 class="author-name"><a href="https://cosmo-polis.ch/author/cpadmin/">cpadmin</a></h3> <div class="author-bio"> </div><!-- .author-bio /--> <ul class="social-icons"> <li class="social-icons-item"> <a href="https://cosmo-polis.ch" rel="external noopener nofollow" target="_blank" class="social-link url-social-icon"> <span class="tie-icon-home" aria-hidden="true"></span> <span class="screen-reader-text">Webseite</span> </a> </li> </ul> </div><!-- .author-info /--> <div class="clearfix"></div> </div><!-- .about-author /--> <div id="related-posts" class="container-wrapper has-extra-post"> <div class="mag-box-title the-global-title"> <h3>Ähnliche Artikel</h3> </div> <div class="related-posts-list"> <div class="related-item tie-standard"> <h3 class="post-title"><a href="https://cosmo-polis.ch/marktgroesse-anteil-und-trends-fuer-medizinische-baender-und-bandagen-wettbewerbsdynamik-und-handelsanalysebericht-2029/">Marktgröße, Anteil und Trends für medizinische Bänder und Bandagen, Wettbewerbsdynamik und Handelsanalysebericht, 2029</a></h3> <div class="post-meta clearfix"><span class="date meta-item tie-icon">27. Juli 2022</span></div><!-- .post-meta --> </div><!-- .related-item /--> <div class="related-item"> <a aria-label="Der neueste Titel der Warriors ist eine lästige Ablenkung davon, wen sie an Weihnachten spielen sollten" href="https://cosmo-polis.ch/der-neueste-titel-der-warriors-ist-eine-laestige-ablenkung-davon-wen-sie-an-weihnachten-spielen-sollten/" class="post-thumb"><img width="390" height="220" src="https://cosmo-polis.ch/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/1030-der-neueste-titel-der-warriors-ist-eine-laestige-ablenkung-davon-wen-sie-an-weihnachten-spielen-sollten-390x220.png" class="attachment-jannah-image-large size-jannah-image-large wp-post-image" alt="Bild von Der neueste Titel der Warriors ist eine lästige Ablenkung davon, wen sie an Weihnachten spielen sollten" loading="lazy" srcset="https://cosmo-polis.ch/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/1030-der-neueste-titel-der-warriors-ist-eine-laestige-ablenkung-davon-wen-sie-an-weihnachten-spielen-sollten-390x220.png 390w, https://cosmo-polis.ch/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/1030-der-neueste-titel-der-warriors-ist-eine-laestige-ablenkung-davon-wen-sie-an-weihnachten-spielen-sollten-300x169.png 300w, https://cosmo-polis.ch/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/1030-der-neueste-titel-der-warriors-ist-eine-laestige-ablenkung-davon-wen-sie-an-weihnachten-spielen-sollten-1024x576.png 1024w, https://cosmo-polis.ch/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/1030-der-neueste-titel-der-warriors-ist-eine-laestige-ablenkung-davon-wen-sie-an-weihnachten-spielen-sollten-768x432.png 768w, https://cosmo-polis.ch/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/1030-der-neueste-titel-der-warriors-ist-eine-laestige-ablenkung-davon-wen-sie-an-weihnachten-spielen-sollten-1536x864.png 1536w, https://cosmo-polis.ch/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/1030-der-neueste-titel-der-warriors-ist-eine-laestige-ablenkung-davon-wen-sie-an-weihnachten-spielen-sollten-2048x1152.png 2048w, https://cosmo-polis.ch/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/1030-der-neueste-titel-der-warriors-ist-eine-laestige-ablenkung-davon-wen-sie-an-weihnachten-spielen-sollten-260x146.png 260w" sizes="(max-width: 390px) 100vw, 390px" /></a> <h3 class="post-title"><a href="https://cosmo-polis.ch/der-neueste-titel-der-warriors-ist-eine-laestige-ablenkung-davon-wen-sie-an-weihnachten-spielen-sollten/">Der neueste Titel der Warriors ist eine lästige Ablenkung davon, wen sie an Weihnachten spielen sollten</a></h3> <div class="post-meta clearfix"><span class="date meta-item tie-icon">20. Juni 2022</span></div><!-- .post-meta --> </div><!-- .related-item /--> <div class="related-item tie-standard"> <a aria-label="Regionale Prognosen für den globalen Tert-Amylmethylether-Markt bis 2030 | Triveni Interchem, Petroliam Nasional Berhad, Basf" href="https://cosmo-polis.ch/regionale-prognosen-fuer-den-globalen-tert-amylmethylether-markt-bis-2030-triveni-interchem-petroliam-nasional-berhad-basf/" class="post-thumb"><img width="390" height="220" src="https://cosmo-polis.ch/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/Calibre-Market-Research-and-analysis-7-7-390x220.jpg" class="attachment-jannah-image-large size-jannah-image-large wp-post-image" alt="Bild von Regionale Prognosen für den globalen Tert-Amylmethylether-Markt bis 2030 | Triveni Interchem, Petroliam Nasional Berhad, Basf" loading="lazy" /></a> <h3 class="post-title"><a href="https://cosmo-polis.ch/regionale-prognosen-fuer-den-globalen-tert-amylmethylether-markt-bis-2030-triveni-interchem-petroliam-nasional-berhad-basf/">Regionale Prognosen für den globalen Tert-Amylmethylether-Markt bis 2030 | Triveni Interchem, Petroliam Nasional Berhad, Basf</a></h3> <div class="post-meta clearfix"><span class="date meta-item tie-icon">21. Juli 2022</span></div><!-- .post-meta --> </div><!-- .related-item /--> <div class="related-item tie-standard"> <h3 class="post-title"><a href="https://cosmo-polis.ch/marktgroesse-anteil-und-trends-der-antikoagulationstherapie-wettbewerbsdynamik-und-handelsanalysebericht-2021-2028/">Marktgröße, Anteil und Trends der Antikoagulationstherapie, Wettbewerbsdynamik und Handelsanalysebericht, 2021-2028</a></h3> <div class="post-meta clearfix"><span class="date meta-item tie-icon">27. Juli 2022</span></div><!-- .post-meta --> </div><!-- .related-item /--> </div><!-- .related-posts-list /--> </div><!-- #related-posts /--> </div><!-- .post-components /--> </div><!-- .main-content --> <div id="check-also-box" class="container-wrapper check-also-right"> <div class="widget-title the-global-title"> <div class="the-subtitle">Überprüfen Sie auch</div> <a href="#" id="check-also-close" class="remove"> <span class="screen-reader-text">Schließen</span> </a> </div> <div class="widget posts-list-big-first has-first-big-post"> <ul class="posts-list-items"> <li class="widget-single-post-item widget-post-list"> <div class="post-widget-thumbnail"> <a aria-label="Luka Doncic sprach in Spiel 2 mit einem Fan der Golden State Warriors über Müll" href="https://cosmo-polis.ch/luka-doncic-sprach-in-spiel-2-mit-einem-fan-der-golden-state-warriors-ueber-muell/" class="post-thumb"><span class="post-cat-wrap"><span class="post-cat tie-cat-2">Welt</span></span><img width="390" height="220" src="https://cosmo-polis.ch/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/478-luka-doncic-sprach-in-spiel-2-mit-einem-fan-der-golden-state-warriors-ueber-muell-390x220.png" class="attachment-jannah-image-large size-jannah-image-large wp-post-image" alt="Bild von Luka Doncic sprach in Spiel 2 mit einem Fan der Golden State Warriors über Müll" loading="lazy" srcset="https://cosmo-polis.ch/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/478-luka-doncic-sprach-in-spiel-2-mit-einem-fan-der-golden-state-warriors-ueber-muell-390x220.png 390w, https://cosmo-polis.ch/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/478-luka-doncic-sprach-in-spiel-2-mit-einem-fan-der-golden-state-warriors-ueber-muell-300x169.png 300w, https://cosmo-polis.ch/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/478-luka-doncic-sprach-in-spiel-2-mit-einem-fan-der-golden-state-warriors-ueber-muell-1024x576.png 1024w, https://cosmo-polis.ch/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/478-luka-doncic-sprach-in-spiel-2-mit-einem-fan-der-golden-state-warriors-ueber-muell-768x432.png 768w, https://cosmo-polis.ch/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/478-luka-doncic-sprach-in-spiel-2-mit-einem-fan-der-golden-state-warriors-ueber-muell-1536x864.png 1536w, https://cosmo-polis.ch/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/478-luka-doncic-sprach-in-spiel-2-mit-einem-fan-der-golden-state-warriors-ueber-muell-2048x1152.png 2048w, https://cosmo-polis.ch/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/478-luka-doncic-sprach-in-spiel-2-mit-einem-fan-der-golden-state-warriors-ueber-muell-260x146.png 260w" sizes="(max-width: 390px) 100vw, 390px" /></a> </div><!-- post-alignleft /--> <div class="post-widget-body "> <h3 class="post-title"><a href="https://cosmo-polis.ch/luka-doncic-sprach-in-spiel-2-mit-einem-fan-der-golden-state-warriors-ueber-muell/">Luka Doncic sprach in Spiel 2 mit einem Fan der Golden State Warriors über Müll</a></h3> <div class="post-meta"> <span class="date meta-item tie-icon">21. Mai 2022</span> </div> </div> </li> </ul><!-- .related-posts-list /--> </div> </div><!-- #related-posts /--> <aside class="sidebar tie-col-md-4 tie-col-xs-12 normal-side is-sticky" aria-label="Primäre Seitenleiste"> <div class="theiaStickySidebar"> <div id="block-5" class="container-wrapper widget widget_block"><div class="wp-container-1 wp-block-group"><div class="wp-block-group__inner-container"><h2>Archive</h2><ul class=" wp-block-archives-list wp-block-archives"> <li><a href='https://cosmo-polis.ch/2022/09/'>September 2022</a></li> <li><a href='https://cosmo-polis.ch/2022/08/'>August 2022</a></li> <li><a href='https://cosmo-polis.ch/2022/07/'>Juli 2022</a></li> <li><a href='https://cosmo-polis.ch/2022/06/'>Juni 2022</a></li> <li><a href='https://cosmo-polis.ch/2022/05/'>Mai 2022</a></li> <li><a href='https://cosmo-polis.ch/2022/04/'>April 2022</a></li> </ul></div></div><div class="clearfix"></div></div><!-- .widget /--><div id="block-6" class="container-wrapper widget widget_block"><div class="wp-container-2 wp-block-group"><div class="wp-block-group__inner-container"><h2>Kategorien</h2><ul class="wp-block-categories-list wp-block-categories"> <li class="cat-item cat-item-1"><a href="https://cosmo-polis.ch/category/allgemein/">Allgemein</a> </li> <li class="cat-item cat-item-3"><a href="https://cosmo-polis.ch/category/geschaeft/">Geschäft</a> </li> <li class="cat-item cat-item-5"><a href="https://cosmo-polis.ch/category/gesundheit/">Gesundheit</a> </li> <li class="cat-item cat-item-2"><a href="https://cosmo-polis.ch/category/welt/">Welt</a> </li> <li class="cat-item cat-item-4"><a href="https://cosmo-polis.ch/category/wissenschaft-technik/">Wissenschaft & Technik</a> </li> </ul></div></div><div class="clearfix"></div></div><!-- .widget /--> </div><!-- .theiaStickySidebar /--> </aside><!-- .sidebar /--> </div><!-- .main-content-row /--></div><!-- #content /--> <footer id="footer" class="site-footer dark-skin dark-widgetized-area"> </footer><!-- #footer /--> <div id="share-buttons-mobile" class="share-buttons share-buttons-mobile"> <div class="share-links icons-only"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u=https://cosmo-polis.ch/zusammenfassung-taylor-swift-gewinnt-gross-bei-vmas-rory-mcilroy-gewinnt-den-fedex-cup-hawaii-gewinnt-little-league-world-series/" rel="external noopener nofollow" title="Facebook" target="_blank" class="facebook-share-btn " data-raw="https://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u={post_link}"> <span class="share-btn-icon tie-icon-facebook"></span> <span class="screen-reader-text">Facebook</span> </a> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=Zusammenfassung%3A%20Taylor%20Swift%20gewinnt%20gro%C3%9F%20bei%20VMAs%3B%20%20Rory%20McIlroy%20gewinnt%20den%20FedEx%20Cup%3B%20%20Hawaii%20gewinnt%20Little%20League%20World%20Series&url=https://cosmo-polis.ch/zusammenfassung-taylor-swift-gewinnt-gross-bei-vmas-rory-mcilroy-gewinnt-den-fedex-cup-hawaii-gewinnt-little-league-world-series/" rel="external noopener nofollow" title="Twitter" target="_blank" class="twitter-share-btn " data-raw="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text={post_title}&url={post_link}"> <span class="share-btn-icon tie-icon-twitter"></span> <span class="screen-reader-text">Twitter</span> </a> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=Zusammenfassung%3A%20Taylor%20Swift%20gewinnt%20gro%C3%9F%20bei%20VMAs%3B%20%20Rory%20McIlroy%20gewinnt%20den%20FedEx%20Cup%3B%20%20Hawaii%20gewinnt%20Little%20League%20World%20Series%20https://cosmo-polis.ch/zusammenfassung-taylor-swift-gewinnt-gross-bei-vmas-rory-mcilroy-gewinnt-den-fedex-cup-hawaii-gewinnt-little-league-world-series/" rel="external noopener nofollow" title="WhatsApp" target="_blank" class="whatsapp-share-btn " data-raw="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text={post_title}%20{post_link}"> <span class="share-btn-icon tie-icon-whatsapp"></span> <span class="screen-reader-text">WhatsApp</span> </a> <a href="https://telegram.me/share/url?url=https://cosmo-polis.ch/zusammenfassung-taylor-swift-gewinnt-gross-bei-vmas-rory-mcilroy-gewinnt-den-fedex-cup-hawaii-gewinnt-little-league-world-series/&text=Zusammenfassung%3A%20Taylor%20Swift%20gewinnt%20gro%C3%9F%20bei%20VMAs%3B%20%20Rory%20McIlroy%20gewinnt%20den%20FedEx%20Cup%3B%20%20Hawaii%20gewinnt%20Little%20League%20World%20Series" rel="external noopener nofollow" title="Telegram" target="_blank" class="telegram-share-btn " data-raw="https://telegram.me/share/url?url={post_link}&text={post_title}"> <span class="share-btn-icon tie-icon-paper-plane"></span> <span class="screen-reader-text">Telegram</span> </a> </div><!-- .share-links /--> </div><!-- .share-buttons /--> <div class="mobile-share-buttons-spacer"></div> <a id="go-to-top" class="go-to-top-button" href="#go-to-tie-body"> <span class="tie-icon-angle-up"></span> <span class="screen-reader-text">Schaltfläche "Zurück zum Anfang"</span> </a> </div><!-- #tie-wrapper /--> <aside class=" side-aside normal-side dark-skin dark-widgetized-area is-fullwidth appear-from-left" aria-label="Sekundäre Seitenleiste" style="visibility: hidden;"> <div data-height="100%" class="side-aside-wrapper has-custom-scroll"> <a href="#" class="close-side-aside remove big-btn light-btn"> <span class="screen-reader-text">Schließen</span> </a><!-- .close-side-aside /--> <div id="mobile-container"> <div id="mobile-search"> <form role="search" method="get" class="search-form" action="https://cosmo-polis.ch/"> <label> <span class="screen-reader-text">Suche nach:</span> <input type="search" class="search-field" placeholder="Suche …" value="" name="s" /> </label> <input type="submit" class="search-submit" value="Suche" /> </form> </div><!-- #mobile-search /--> <div id="mobile-menu" class="hide-menu-icons"> </div><!-- #mobile-menu /--> <div id="mobile-social-icons" class="social-icons-widget solid-social-icons"> <ul></ul> </div><!-- #mobile-social-icons /--> </div><!-- #mobile-container /--> </div><!-- .side-aside-wrapper /--> </aside><!-- .side-aside /--> </div><!-- #tie-container /--> </div><!-- .background-overlay /--> <div id="reading-position-indicator"></div><div id="is-scroller-outer"><div id="is-scroller"></div></div><div id="fb-root"></div> <div id="tie-popup-search-mobile" class="tie-popup tie-popup-search-wrap" style="display: none;"> <a href="#" class="tie-btn-close remove big-btn light-btn"> <span class="screen-reader-text">Schließen</span> </a> <div class="popup-search-wrap-inner"> <div class="live-search-parent pop-up-live-search" data-skin="live-search-popup" aria-label="Suche"> <form method="get" class="tie-popup-search-form" action="https://cosmo-polis.ch/"> <input class="tie-popup-search-input " inputmode="search" type="text" name="s" title="Suchen nach" autocomplete="off" placeholder="Suchen nach" /> <button class="tie-popup-search-submit" type="submit"> <span class="tie-icon-search tie-search-icon" aria-hidden="true"></span> <span class="screen-reader-text">Suchen nach</span> </button> </form> </div><!-- .pop-up-live-search /--> </div><!-- .popup-search-wrap-inner /--> </div><!-- .tie-popup-search-wrap /--> <style>.wp-container-1 > .alignleft { float: left; margin-inline-start: 0; margin-inline-end: 2em; }.wp-container-1 > .alignright { float: right; margin-inline-start: 2em; margin-inline-end: 0; }.wp-container-1 > .aligncenter { margin-left: auto !important; margin-right: auto !important; }</style> <style>.wp-container-2 > .alignleft { float: left; margin-inline-start: 0; margin-inline-end: 2em; }.wp-container-2 > .alignright { float: right; margin-inline-start: 2em; margin-inline-end: 0; }.wp-container-2 > .aligncenter { margin-left: auto !important; margin-right: auto !important; }</style> <script type='text/javascript' id='tie-scripts-js-extra'> /* <![CDATA[ */ var tie = {"is_rtl":"","ajaxurl":"https:\/\/cosmo-polis.ch\/wp-admin\/admin-ajax.php","is_taqyeem_active":"","is_sticky_video":"1","mobile_menu_top":"","mobile_menu_active":"area_1","mobile_menu_parent":"","lightbox_all":"true","lightbox_gallery":"true","lightbox_skin":"dark","lightbox_thumb":"horizontal","lightbox_arrows":"true","is_singular":"1","autoload_posts":"","reading_indicator":"true","lazyload":"","select_share":"true","select_share_twitter":"","select_share_facebook":"","select_share_linkedin":"","select_share_email":"","facebook_app_id":"5303202981","twitter_username":"","responsive_tables":"true","ad_blocker_detector":"","sticky_behavior":"default","sticky_desktop":"true","sticky_mobile":"true","sticky_mobile_behavior":"default","ajax_loader":"<div class=\"loader-overlay\"><div class=\"spinner-circle\"><\/div><\/div>","type_to_search":"","lang_no_results":"Nichts gefunden","sticky_share_mobile":"true","sticky_share_post":""}; /* ]]> */ </script> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://cosmo-polis.ch/wp-content/themes/jannah/assets/js/scripts.min.js?ver=5.0.7' id='tie-scripts-js'></script> <script type='text/javascript' id='tie-scripts-js-after'> jQuery.ajax({ type : "GET", url : "https://cosmo-polis.ch/wp-admin/admin-ajax.php", data : "postviews_id=14839&action=tie_postviews", cache: !1, success: function( data ){ jQuery("#single-post-meta").find(".meta-views").html( data ); } }); </script> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://cosmo-polis.ch/wp-content/themes/jannah/assets/ilightbox/lightbox.js?ver=5.0.7' id='tie-js-ilightbox-js'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://cosmo-polis.ch/wp-content/themes/jannah/assets/js/desktop.min.js?ver=5.0.7' id='tie-js-desktop-js'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://cosmo-polis.ch/wp-content/themes/jannah/assets/js/single.min.js?ver=5.0.7' id='tie-js-single-js'></script> <script> WebFontConfig ={ google:{ families: [ 'Poppins:600,regular:latin&display=swap' ] } }; (function(){ var wf = document.createElement('script'); wf.src = '//ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/webfont/1/webfont.js'; wf.type = 'text/javascript'; wf.defer = 'true'; var s = document.getElementsByTagName('script')[0]; s.parentNode.insertBefore(wf, s); })(); </script> </body> </html> <!-- Dynamic page generated in 0.088 seconds. --> <!-- Cached page generated by WP-Super-Cache on 2022-09-04 10:40:43 --> <!-- Compression = gzip -->